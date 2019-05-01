Breaking News
Iker Casillas suffers heart attack, hospitalised

On 4:12 pm

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas is currently recovering in hospital following emergency surgery and will sit out the rest of the season.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola claimed the 37-year-old felt pain on the pitch during a training session led by Porto coach Sergio Conceicao.

Casillas who joined Porto from Real Madrid in 2015 has won two trophies, including a league title in 2017-18, featuring 156 total times in nearly four full campaigns.

