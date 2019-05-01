Iker Casillas suffers heart attack, hospitalised

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas is currently recovering in hospital following emergency surgery and will sit out the rest of the season.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola claimed the 37-year-old felt pain on the pitch during a training session led by Porto coach Sergio Conceicao.

Casillas who joined Porto from Real Madrid in 2015 has won two trophies, including a league title in 2017-18, featuring 156 total times in nearly four full campaigns.

