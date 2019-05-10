FG using South East resources to develop North — MASSOB

By Dennis Agbo

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of implementing an economic agenda aimed at the strangulation of the South-East geo-political zone.

MASSOB alleged that the President strangulated the eastern region to develop his northern origin.

The group, however, charged governors in the eastern region to look inward and investigate how the Federal Government is using the resources generated from the southeast to develop the North.

It cited instances of abandoned eastern railway corridor for Abuja-Kaduna; inactive eastern seaports for Kaduna dry port, among others as calculated economic blockades against the eastern region by the Buhari administration.

Spokesman of MASSOB, Samuel Edeson in a statement in Enugu yesterday, said it has become paramount that governors from the eastern region come together in the spirit of brotherhood and develop the region.

Edeson said: “It is very clear that President Muhammadu Buhari and the northern cabal have perfected plans to establish northern agenda, which is to frustrate, destabilise and crush the entire eastern region because of their hatred for Biafra.

“Why are Lagos seaports functional and causing traffic gridlock from to Cele to Mile 2, Apapa and other parts of Lagos State?

“MASSOB wishes to inform the citizens that the Federal Government has opened Kaduna dry port for Igbo importers who are their primary target.

“Why are Calabar, Port Harcourt and Onitsha seaports not working? Because the Arewa cabals know that if these ports are operational, the entire eastern region will progress economically.

“This is the second phase of the economic blockade the Federal Government is using against Biafra.

“Nigeria railway is actively functioning in other parts of this entity called Nigeria but in the east, there is nothing like a train. The rail track has been vandalised by the same agents of the government.

“The railway quarters in the eastern region are death traps and some so-called Igbo leaders will be shouting ‘One Nigeria’.”

All railways in the east have been taking over by grasses and arm bandits.

“MASSOB wishes to remind Ndigbo of our think home agenda, Ndigbo must start relocating their industries, businesses and other investments back to Biafra land because of a bird at hand worth more in the bush.

MASSOB remind our people that Nigeria will never like you because of the pathological hatred they have against Ndigbo.

All Igbo wealth in the northern region will one day be on fire in the name of religious crisis. Igbos who are still building who built mansions and shopping malls in Lagos should also know that the godfather of Lagos state has perfected plans to revoke all properties owned by Ndigbo in Lagos state through the new puppet he installed as governor of Lagos state.

MASSOB is urging Igbo businessmen especially the importers not to use any new port unless Calabar, Onitsha and Port Harcourt seaports are rehabilitated and functional.

“MASSOB advised that Ndigbo should use other neighbouring countries seaports because you cannot beat a child and at the same time stop him from crying.

“MASSOB advised Eastern governors to establish industries and mechanic villages in their respective States. They should also repair the abandoned ones by the federal government to avoid kidnapping, armed robbery and other criminal acts in the Eastern region.”