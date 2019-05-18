Enugu Govt approves further works on Int’l Conference Centre

…Okays extension works on road, court building projects

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in furtherance of its concerted efforts to ensure the completion of the hitherto abandoned Enugu International Conference Centre, has approved the procurement and installation of external glass at the main auditorium of the edifice.

The administration also approved that the installation will be extended to the mini dome at the centre and extension works on the ongoing Court of Appeal building to accommodate the litigation/administrative office and basement.

Addressing newsmen on further outcome of the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the state Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, added that the council equally approved the extension of Ibagwa-Aka-Alor Agu road and additional erosion control works along Ngwo Adaba General Hospital, Ichi road and Ibagwa-Ichi-Unadu-Alor Agu road all in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

Engr. Nnaji disclosed that his ministry had installed street lights around the located areas of the International Conference Centre to provide security and “allow work at night”.

Also briefing newsmen, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Rita Mbah, stated that the council equally approved a free training of 200 youths in the state in film and creativity.

Hon. Mbah pointed out that the state government will sponsor the participation of the 200 youths in the training programme, which is being organized by the popular African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

She added that the aim of the government’s involvement was to ensure that talented youths in creativity, who are interested in film industry, garner experience in the basic rudiments of movie making, acting, script writing and production, marketing, among others, to make them self-reliant.

The culture and tourism commissioner, who revealed that there is no qualification criteria required from any interested candidate to apply for the training, explained that the state government’s initiative is also targeted at giving the participants the opportunity to learn how to write proposals after training, to access part of the N500 million loan earmarked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the creative industry.

According to her, “interested participants are requested to register without payment of fees with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the State Secretariat, Enugu”.

On the closure of Orie Emene Market and abattoir near the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu as well as the immediate removal of illegal structures encroaching on the land of the airport for the safety of air travelers and people residing around the airport, the Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe, further explained that the council directed the Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area to find a location site for the traders, immediately.

It would be recalled the EXCO in its earlier briefing yesterday, ordered the immediate closure of Orie Emene Market and abattoir near the airport and the immediate removal of all illegal structures encroaching on the land of the airport, following safety concerns raised by Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) on potential air hazards in and around the airport.

The council directed the Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area to effect the immediate closure of the market”, explaining that “the State Executive Council had on 12th October, 2018 approved funds for relocation of the State Broadcast Mast on the approach of the runway to Okpatu Hill (Ugwu Rerenkwu) in Udi Local Government Area but the implementation of this project has been hampered by the disruptive activities of some youths in the community”.

It further directed the “immediate cessation of all hostilities against the project as any further interference will attract the full wrath of the Law given that the government has paid all the necessary compensation”.

According to the state government, “the Traditional Rulers of Okpatu communities and Town Union Leadership are hereby called upon to ensure full compliance with the above directives”.