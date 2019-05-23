Elizade JAC boosts CSR with mechanics, technicians partnership

By Theodore Opara

FOLLOWING the acceptance of JAC auto brand in Nigeria, Elizade Autoland exclusive distributor for JAC passenger cars, SUVs (Sports Utility Vehicles), buses and light trucks, has launched a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative aimed at giving back to mechanics and technicians. Aside the training and networking opportunities offered the technicians and mechanics, they were handed overall workshop apparels and tool boxes stocked with some basic tools to enable them carry out their work effectively.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director of Elizade Autoland, Mr. Demola Ade-Ojo stated that his company appreciates the importance of mechanics in the auto industry. He said: “Mechanics are to automobiles what doctors are to human beings. They take care of the cars when they are faulty and make sure that the owner enjoys peace of mind. If they are not well trained, it tells on the car and the owner will suffer the consequences. This is why we cherish the training of our mechanics in Elizade Autoland.

“The mechanics partnership is a corporate social responsibility initiative. The mechanics are the most unrecognised groups and Nigerians depend on them, we decided to do something to make them look professional. So we called them together, offered professional training to them in a serene environment, and also gave them overall workshop kits and tool boxes with some tools.”

Speaking on the JAC brand, Ade-Ojo explained that “when you have a very good product with good design and pocket- friendly price, the customers will appreciate. We want to get more Nigerians to trust the JAC brand. They already trust Elizade, and they are beginning to trust the JAC brand.”

The Managing Director added that: “At JAC, we are not just selling cars, we follow the process end to end and we are happy with all the testimonials we keep getting from our satisfied clients.”

He said all the models of the JAC brand stood the test of time as more and more corporate bodies, government agencies and individuals are buying the vehicles across the country.

Demola Ade-Ojo who is an experienced auto personality, added that his company offers total auto solution to customers as beyond sales, it offers quality after-sales in terms of spares and servicing, financing and suitable vehicles to fit the different terrains of the country.

Though the JAC brand is still being embraced by more and more customers across the country, Elizade Autoland has already distributed the vehicles to some key establishments like Mobil, Flourmills, Nestle, Guinness, among others.