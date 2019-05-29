Decongestion of Apapa/Oshodi Expressway: Presidential aide lied

By Kingsley Adegboye



LAGOS— CONTRARY to claims by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Industry, Trade and Investment, and Secretary, Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, yesterday, that over 90 per cent compliance has been recorded following a presidential directive to truck drivers to vacate the Apapa/Oshodi Expressway and access roads to the ports, Vanguard can authoritatively report that since the expiration of the presidential order, the trucks are yet to vacate most of the places they occupy.

The traffic situation, yesterday, was still nightmarish for commuters and motorists plying the route, as it was difficult for them to access the various routes.

Members of the Task Force seemed overwhelmed by the pressure from truck drivers and their unruly behaviour.

A presidential aide, Dr. Oduwole, yesterday, claimed that 90 per cent compliance had been recorded, following the issuance of the presidential directive.

Oduwole had claimed: “All roads and bridges leading into Apapa were cleared of trucks by Saturday 25th May 2019; and Eko Bridge, Carter Bridge, Stadium, Ijora, Costain, Orile Iganmu, Breweries, and Oshodi Expressway were all cleared of articulated vehicles.

“The implementation of the revised call-up system jointly developed by the Nigerian Port Authority, NPA, the terminal operators and the truckers’ union also commenced over the weekend, resulting in single lane movement for the free, unhindered flow of vehicles with legitimate business into the ports.

“A corridor was also created for the movement of empty containers and exports directly from Lilypond into the ports, while all empty container-laden trucks are being directed to 54 trailer parks, and non-compliant trucks are impounded by LASTMA and NPF operatives.”

Oduwole had also claimed: “We acknowledge the enormity of the assignment of the taskforce, and we are all committed to resolving this issue in line with Mr. President’s directive. The sheer volume of trucks remains significant; therefore establishing a functional traffic management system will be a work in progress.

“We applaud the efforts of the traffic and security agencies, who have ensured the recent steady progression of trucks towards the port, and all others who are collectively working to implement a lasting solution.”