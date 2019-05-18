‘Buhari’s ‘diehard’ supporters cry out

By Abdulmumin Murtala, Kano

Association of Buhari Diehard Supporters have decried that President Muhammadu Buhari has abandoned them after winning the election in 2015.

Leader of the group, Musa Inuwa, told newsmen in Kano Thursday that President Muhammadu Buhari did not reward them of their efforts and commitments towards his success since he joined presidential contests in 2003.

According to him, they had fought sacrificially during Buhari’s electioneering campaigns. He recalled that they were even jailed in Karshi prison for participating in Buhari support protest in 2007.

He also recalled that after President Buhari returned to Daura and the then presidential candidate’s convoy was blocked from entering the town, “it was we, the Buhari diehards that fought and made way for him and his entourage to enter the town against all odds,” he added.

Inuwa alleged that the president had surrounded himself with people that do not truly love him, nor did they participate fully in his political struggles but are now the ones enjoying the spoils of office in his administration.

He stated that Nigerians expected Buhari to perform better than his current performance in government especially in the area of economy, health and security.

“We, true lovers of Buhari, expected to see better Nigeria than this, especially in the area of economy, security, health and electricity. Despite the fact that Buhari boasted of generating 7000 MW but there is basically nothing to show.