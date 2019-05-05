Breaking: Boko Haram sacks military base in Borno community

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

Suspected armed members of the most dreaded terrorists group in Nigeria, Boko Haram, Sunday invaded a Military Formation at the outskirts of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State, and sacked all the inhabitants in the base.

Due to lack of telecommunications networks, information on the attacks was delayed.

Sources claimed that both Boko Haram and some security operatives suffered quiet a number of casualties in the clash, as residents of Magumeri fled into the bush for safety.

Already, some residents have started returning back from bush after 48hours as security situation normalizes.

Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State located north and about 35 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the state capital had witnessed series of boko haram attacks and killings in recent past.

A local who is a resident of the town living near the market and close to the District Head Palace, Abur Zanna said, ” the Boko haram terrorists entered the town at exactly 5:40 pm in a large convoy of trucks and motorcycles shouting slogans like, “Allahu Akbar” meaning, God is Great, moving round the town scaring the residents and making some residents to flee into bushes to hide for safety as there are no villages close by”.

Another highly placed Politician from Magumeri who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed the attacks and sacking of the military base and some civilians in the latest attacks.

He said, at the time of the attacks, some soldiers, policemen and many civilians took to their heels for safety due to fire power from the terrorists that last for three to four hours.

Another civil source, a staff of Magumeri Local Government Area who was in company of officials that visited the town to assess the situation with a view to assist victims, Bakaka Modu said, “We are aware of the attack.

“We were told since Friday evening when they entered Magumeri but we can not come over immediately due to security situation till this morning (Sunday) when we are able to reach Magumeri town and went round the town assessing the situation.”

“We found out that no structure was affected neither any body was killed or wounded as suspected during the invasion by the Boko haram insurgents. But a lot of damages have been done to the military base and property in the base.

“The military officials refused and denied us access to visit the base to assess the extent of destruction at the formation which is located at about 3 kilometers away from Magumeri town outskirts northwards of the town along Magumeri-Gubio road.

“Normalcy has returned to the town since Saturday afternoon and both the military, police, civil defence and Vigilante CJTF have returned back to their respective base.

“Things are under control as at the time we visited. The situation is calm and everybody was advised to go about his or her normal businesses but to be extra careful and be on the watch out, especially, any suspicious element in their midst and report immediately any suspected movement of persons or object around to security agents nearest to them.

“We have since returned to Maiduguri as we operate from Maiduguri due to destruction of our secretariat by the BHTs which is yet to be repaired or renovated by the state government like those of Bama, Gwoza, Danasak, Gajiram, Askira/Uba, Chibok, Damboa, etc, ” Bakaka Modu said.