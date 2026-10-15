Boko Haram attack kills soldiers, civilians in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) fighters have attacked a military base in Mairari, Guzamala Local Government Area of Borno State, reportedly killing more than 10 soldiers and four civilians.

The attack, which reportedly occurred on Tuesday, October 13, also left several people dead among the insurgents, while military gun trucks and other operational vehicles were said to have been destroyed.

The Executive Chairman of Guzamala Local Government Area, Lawan Sheriff, confirmed the attack but said he could not ascertain the casualty figure as of press time.

A credible security source said more than 10 soldiers and four civilians were reportedly killed when the insurgents attacked the military formation.

Another source said the attackers stormed the base in large numbers, engaging troops in a gun battle that lasted several hours.

“Many soldiers and terrorists were killed, while others were injured. Gun trucks were also destroyed,” the source said.

A resident who fled the community, Ali Bukar Mairari, also confirmed the attack, saying more than 11 people were killed and operational vehicles belonging to troops and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force were destroyed.

Efforts to obtain confirmation from the Borno State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Kenneth Daso, were unsuccessful as of press time.

The attack reportedly occurred hours after insurgents seized more than 40 locally made fishing boats from fishermen at Tumbun Barebari, popularly known as Abujan Ruwa, in the Lake Chad region.

Information about the Mairari attack was delayed, reportedly because of the absence of telecommunications services in the area.

Mairari is located about 120 to 130 kilometres north of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The community has temporarily served as the headquarters of Guzamala Local Government Area following the capture of Gudumbali by insurgents more than a decade ago.

The Speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan, who hails from Guzamala, has repeatedly raised concerns over the failure of security agencies to recapture Gudumbali, the council’s original headquarters, from insurgents.