Breaking News
Translate

Bandits killed 10 in Katsina communities – Police

On 12:10 pmIn News by adekunleComments

Katsina – The police in Katsina State have confirmed the killing of 10 persons by bandits at Gobirawa and Sabawa villages in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

Katsina
President Buhari interacting with troops deployed to curb the activities of bandits and criminals in Zamfara and neighbouring states under Operations Sharan Daji and Diran Mikiya, at Katsina Airport shortly before departing for Abuja on 25th Aug 2018

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, on Wednesday in Katsina.

He said that the bandits came on about 150 motorcycles at about 6.10 p.m on Tuesday, and attacked the two communities.

Isah also said that the bandits rustled a number of animals and took away other valuables after killing the Innocent persons.

He revealed that the command immediately dispatched police patrol teams to the affected communities, engaged the hoodlums in gun duel and chased them away.

According to him, the police are making efforts to arrest the hoodlums.

“We will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice and bringing to an end the activities of these rascals”, he said. (NAN)

ttps://www.vanguardngr.com/2019/04/again-gunmen-kill-10-injure-5-in-katsina/


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.