4 cultists nabbed over death at Ogun birthday party

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—Men of Ogun State Police Command said they have arrested four suspected members of a notorious cult over the death of a young man during a birthday party in Abule Lemode area of Ijoko in Ado-Odo/Ota.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta, yesterday.

Oyeyemi said the arrest followed a distress call received by the Police in Agbado Divisional Headquarters.

Oyeyemi said the Police was hinted that one Oluwatoye Ogun of 34, Oyedele Close, Abule Lemode, was having a birthday party at her father’s house on May 24 when a group of boys, suspected to be cultists, stormed the venue of the party at about 2a.m. with broken bottles and unleashed terror on the people at the party.

He said: “The hoodlums stabbed the father of the celebrant on the head before they got hold of one Saibu Azeez, 26, and stabbed him in his stomach.

“Having received the distress call, DPO Agbado Division, CSP Aloko Amodu, led his patrol team to the scene where four members of the dreaded group —Olalekan, Ologundudu, Omoboriowo and Anigilaje—were arrested.

“The two injured persons were taken to the nearby hospital for treatment, but Saibu Azeez died while receiving treatment.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased is likely to be a member of a rival cult and his assailants came on a likely reprisal attack.”