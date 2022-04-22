By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command, yesterday, said it has arrested no fewer than 22 cultists in different parts of the state within the last 48 hours.

The command Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement in Abeokuta, the state capital. He said the arrested cultists had affirmed their membership of Aye and Eiye confraternities, stressing that they were apprehended when the squad stormed their hideouts at Mayas in Lafenwa and Oju Ogbara in Sapon area of Abeokuta.

The statement read: “In our resolve to checkmate the disturbing activities of cultists across the state, which necessitated the formation of a special squad headed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations, the squad has swung into action and arrested no fewer than 22 cultists in different parts of the State”.

ALSO READ: Sit-at-Home: Why residents deserted streets of Onitsha, Nnewi despite Soludo’s directive

“Some of the suspects were also apprehended in Sagamu during similar operation carried out by the squad. “All the arrested suspects are currently being investigated to ascertain their roles in the cult war that engulfed the state recently which claimed the life of some cult members.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole who commended the quick response of the squad, urged them to take the battle to the doorsteps of all known cultists in the State.

He, therefore, appealed to members of the public to always cooperate with the team by giving them necessary information that will enhance their operation, as security is everybody’s business.

Vanguard News Nigeria