Wizkid set to feature on Beyonce’s forthcoming EP

Nigeria’s music sensation, Wizkid is due to feature on Beyonce’s forthcoming album.

According to the leaked tracklist, Wizkid is set to feature on a song titled “Younce Riddim.”

Just yesterday, Beyonce had the whole world talking when she released a 40-track live album, “Homecoming” which has since topped the iTunes chart.

It is also speculated that Beyonce combined her star power with some other music heavyweights like Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and her husband, Jay-Z on the forthcoming EP.

Fans are still celebrating Davido’s revelation on music producer, Kiddominant, who is set to also produce one of the songs on the US singer’s forthcoming album only to receive the information that Starboy (Wizkid) will also feature on the album.