Why we killed president general, Anthony Igboka – Suspect

As Obiano hikes cash reward for information on rest killers to N15m

By Vincent Ujumadu

ONE of the suspected killers of Chief Anthony Igboka, the President General of Nimo Development Union in Njikoka local government area of Anambra State and former member of the state House of Assembly, said yesterday at the Anambra State police command headquarters in Awka that members of his group killed the PG because he banned their cult group.

Igboka was murdered inside his car at the Oyelisa Nimo market about 8.30pm last week by unknown persons who trailed him from his house.

This came as the state governor, Chief Willie Obiano, increased the cash reward for information on the killers from N5 million to N15 million.

The 27-year old suspect, Chigbo Aniegbu, alias Transformer, who spoke while being paraded at the state Police headquarters, said the late P-G was shot by a member of his cult group, the Vickings. Other suspected killers are still at large.

According to Aniegbu, the late Igboka had chased members of Vickings out of Nimo, warning that they would not return to the community until they turned a new life.

Narrating how they killed the former state lawmaker, Aniegbu said he ignorantly joined the gang in a vehicle brought from a neighboring community to carry out the operation.

He said: “I was at Oyeolise Market when they picked me. They told me to join them for an operation, but they did not tell me that the operation involved the killing of Chief Igboka.

“That was why I was speechless when they started shooting the man. I do not have any personal issue with the late P-G after all two of us are from the same village in Nimo.

“The only mistake I made was entering the vehicle without confirming exactly where they were going to and what they were going to do.”

Also yesterday, Governor Obiano, who had earlier promised a cash reward of N5 million for anyone that could give useful information that could lead to the arrest of the killers, increased it to N15 million.

Anambra State commissioner of police, Mr Mustapha Dandaura, told journalists while parading Aniegbu that the money promised by the governor was for the three of the fleeing suspects whose names he gave out.

The CP said: “Following the killing of Igboka, the police command launched an aggressive manhunt of the perpetrators of this dastardly act, which led to the arrest of the main kingpin, Chigbo Anyaegbu, aka Transformer, aged 27 years.

“The suspect is from Nimo. Other gang members are at large and effort is being intensified to apprehend them. They are; Smart, surname unknown, Chukwuonso, alias Nwasami and Obinna Okafor.

“Suspects have all been declared wanted by the command and a cash reward of N5million (each) was promised to anybody who provides useful information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects by His Excellency, the executive governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano.”

Dandaura described the late president general as a brave man, adding that his killing might be connected with his role in ridding the community of bad elements.

“He was a brave and strong man, and criminals feared him while he was alive, and it is believed that his killers may be bad boys in the community,” the CP said.

