Super Eagles, Black Stars friendly off

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr’s wish to test the team with the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of the African Cup of Nations may not materialise.

Reports in Ghana suggested that the Black Stars would be in the UAE at the time of the match and it would be difficult making the trip to Nigeria to play the game.

According to a report on Footy-Ghana.com, Nigeria approached only one member of the Ghana authority.

“They actually wanted to play us [Ghana] in Nigeria and they had discussions with only the Deputy Sports Minister (Perry Okudzeto),” said Ghana football official.

“But we may be in United Arab Emirates which will be difficult.”

Ghana have chosen to hold a three-week pre-Afcon 2019 camping in Abu Dhabi. In recent past, the four-time African champions have used the United Arab Emirates (specifically Dubai) twice as pre-tournament base for some Nations Cup campaigns – first the 2013 Afcon in South Africa and the recent one, Gabon 2017.