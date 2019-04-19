Sanwo-Olu not aware of “Appreciation Dinner”

Reports of a special “Appreciation Dinner” on behalf of the governor-elect of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, currently making the rounds are false, a source very close to the duo has said.



The source, speaking for Sanwo-Olu, also warned members of the public to be wary of the unscrupulous elements who may want to use the governor-elect’s good name and that of his deputy to extort money through some fraudulent activities.

Apparently to effectively hoodwink and attract the innocent supporters and fans of the newly elected public officials to the occasion, the unidentified hands behind the invitation not only included the names of influential politicians in Lagos state in the invitation, but also ascribed functions to the respective individuals.

Aside the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was named the father of the day on the invitation, there are immediate past governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who were announced as special guests of honour; and former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Mr. Dele Alake, who was named as the Chief Host of the day amongst other notable figures in Lagos State.

However, our source, who told us he had spoken with the notable personalities used to headline the suspicious event, said that the said individuals have no knowledge of any appreciation dinner being put together for Sanwo-Olu. He added that they have condemned those using their names for any possible despicable acts.

“I can tell you unequivocally that the respectable names on that dubious invitation have completely denied and condemned the intention of the faceless hands behind the tricky event for using their names apparently to hoodwink unsuspecting supporters, fans and friends of Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat. And they have also admonished the public to be cautious of fake news and fraudulent people in this era of digital media”.