Outsource global expands into UK

By Etop Ekanem

Outsource Global, Nigeria’s leading BPO service provider, has announced its operations in the United Kingdom at the recently concluded B2B Sales Innovation Expo 2019, in London.

The Sales Innovation Expo is Europe’s leading marketing event, connecting the most proactive marketing professionals with the tools, techniques, and innovations they need to be at the forefront of the ever-evolving world of marketing. The event also provided a platform for Outsource Global to introduce its UK Country Director, Joshua King, to the UK B2B community.

Outsource Global CEO, Amal Hassan, said: “We are excited to offer services to the UK business community as they seek to reduce costs whilst continuously improving satisfaction for citizens. The United Kingdom expansion strengthens our footprint and reinforces the drive towards growing our global market presence.”

The BPO market continues to evolve rapidly, with new geographies and capabilities reflecting the growing demands of clients who must balance cost, risk and performance. With our vertical expertise and unique understanding of industry-specific needs, we are well-positioned to help our clients become operationally efficient and competitive, she added.

According to a study conducted by Grand View Research Inc, the global business process outsourcing (BPO) market size is expected to reach USD 343.2 billion by 2025.

The need to reduce operational costs is a key factor anticipated to drive the market. The emergence of next-generation services such as big data analytics, cloud services, and robotic process automation are other factors projected to fuel market growth.

Today, Outsource Global provides high-quality Business and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (BPO/KPO) services to some of the largest banks, telecoms, insurance, and technology companies in the world.

