NYCN lauds FG for Minimum wage, calls for market stability

By Omobola Dickson

National Youth Council of Nigeria,NYCN, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the speedy signing of the National Minimum wage bill into law.

It also urged the Federal Government to do all it could to ensure market stability.

NYCN, said this yesterday in a statement by its President, Bello Bala Shagari.

The statement reads: “The Leadership of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) celebrates the approval of the minimum wage by President Muhammadu Buhari. The wages paid to workers in Nigeria have not been realistic given the high prices of goods and services in the country.

“We, therefore, wish to commend the labour and the government for working together in reaching this milestone achievement, while hoping that the market will remain the same as the minimum wage rises so that the new development will make sense in the end. There is the need for government to do everything possible to ensure stability in our market prices.

“We believe that the contentment of the Nigerian workers with their wages is very important and will go a long way in the fight against corruption of President Muhammadu Buhari especially if there no inflation. It is very important that the welfare of the Nigerian worker is always given a special consideration in the interest of national development.”