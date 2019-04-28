Normalcy returns to Gombe

Security agencies, including the army, have confirmed that normalcy has returned to Gombe metropolis after the Saturday’s violence that heralded the burial of some youths.

The violence had caused the state government to impose a curfew on Saturday at about 3 pm.

The curfew was on Sunday relaxed after due consultation with the security agencies in the state.

On April 22, a vehicle killed ten members of the Boys Brigade during Easter procession in the metropolis, while 30 others sustained injuries of various degree.

The deceased were on Saturday buried in Gombe.

Violence was erupted in Gombe as some youths threatened to retaliate the deaths.

The situation compelled the state government to impose a curfew that lasted for 15 hours.

DSP Merry Malum, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command said that normalcy had returned.

Security agencies have stationed their personnel at strategic locations to monitor and respond swiftly to threat.

She called on the people of the state to be law abiding.

Shops at the markets, motor parks, schools and other business outfit were open for normal activities on Sunday as there was heavy presence of security personnel in some flashpoins within the metropolis to ensure law and order