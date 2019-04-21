Neglecting Christ is a fatal transgression

By Muoka Lazarus

GalatianS 3:13 says: “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree.”

Beloved, the penalty of violating the law of God is everlasting punishment and all are exposed to this danger except they repen-ted and confessed Jesus Christ as their Lord and Saviour. Christ came to redeem us from the curse of the law which stipulates everlasting punishment. The death of Christ on the Calvary was all that man-kind needed to escape the fearful wrath of God.

So, Christ death on the cross saved all mankind from punishment which our sins have deserved.

Only Christ can deliver us from this condemnat-ory curse and sentence whereby a sinner is bound over to death, even to death of soul and body. Only Him can discharge the believer from his expo-sure to wrath, dissolves his obligation to punishment, looses all bands and chains of his guilt, so that the cur-se of the law will have no-thing and shall have noth-ing to do with him forever.

Before now, we were like a flock without a shepherd before the manifestation of Jesus. We had wandered far away from the true fold, and were following our own paths. We were without a protector, and were exposed to every kind of danger before God rec-overs men by the plan of salvation. A flock thus wandering without a she-pherd is in a most pitiable condition; and so was man in his wanderings before he was brought back to the true fold by the great She-pherd.

We all were condemned by law and destined to die. But Jesus came to give us life. There was no way we would have been blessed when the Lord had pro-nounced us to be accused. Fortunately, Christ suffer-ed the curse which the Law laid upon us, that we mi-ght be acquitted from it and inherit the blessing of Abraham.

Whosoever neg-lect so great salvat-ion shall never es-cape the wrath of God.

Those who pay no regard to it and consequently do not get their hear-ts changed by it cannot escape the coming judgments of God, not merely because they oppose His will and com-mandment, but because they sin against the very cause and means of their salvation. As there is but one remedy by which their diseased souls can be saved, so by refusing to apply that one remedy they must necessarily per-ish.

How do you express your love for Christ?

As we regard our own safety and happiness, let us commit ourselves to Him as our great Sheph-erd, to follow where He leads us, and to be under His pastoral inspection. We had all wandered away and gone where there was no happiness and no pro-tector. We had no one to provide for us, care for us, or pity us. We were expo-sed to eternal ruin.

But Christ emerged in that state and brought us back. If we had remained where we were, or had gone farther in our wand-erings, we should have gone certainly to destruct-ion. He sought us out, led us back and has taken us under His own protection and guidance; and we shall be saved as long as we follow where He leads.