Milan ahead in chase for Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is wanted by many European big clubs ahead of next season.

’It is believed that Italian side AC Milan are leading the race for the striker’s signature ahead of French giants PSG , English side Tottenham Hotspur and Milan city rival Inter Milan.

Reports in Italian media has it that Milan aren’t faraway from signing the Wolfsburg of Germany striker and that the Rosseneri are ready to loan him to French modest outfit club Lille immediately to continue his development.

Victor Osimhen who is currently on loan at RSC Charleroi of Belgium from VFL Wolfsburg of Germany has scored 12 league goals for the Belgian side this season.

