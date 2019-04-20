Election appraisal: INEC tasked on electronic voting

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

An election monitoring group, Centre for Justice and Rights, CAJR, has again called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to consider discarding the manual method of voting and collation of results so as to reduce incidences of poor logistics which characterized the recently held election especially in the North Central States of the country.

The Centre also called for the creation of unified data to curb cases of under-aged voting as well as adequate, proper and early training for INEC adhoc staff and security personnel to ensure they do not hamper electoral processes.

X-raying the election related incidences in the six states of the North Central zone as well as the Federal Capital Territory,Abuja, CAJR Project Manager, Kingsley Obida said his organization was involved in the election monitoring process before, during and after the exercise and can say that there was wide spread incidences of vote buying and use of arms in the monitored areas.

According to him, “CAJR with support from International Foundation for Electoral System, IFES, USAID and UKAID implemented the Nigeria Election Violence Report, NEVR project 2019 in Benue, Plateau, Kwara, Niger, Nasarawa and the FCT.