Edo SDG programme fits 17 markets with sanitary facilities, power

In fulfilment of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s promise to traders during a recent tour of major markets in the state, the state government has completed the installation of sanitary facilities, including toilets and potable water as well as power generating sets in 17 markets across the state.

Speaking during the handing over of the facilities to the traders, the Edo State Focal Person on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mrs Ifueko Alufohai,said the facilities were installed in fulfilment of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s promise to the traders.

She said the governor directed the SDGs programme to deliver the project within three months, noting, “with time, more markets in the state will benefit from Governor Obaseki’s promise.”

Alufohai said “This is a fulfilment of a promise made by the governor who has so much concern for issues that affect women in markets. He was not happy that traders lacked toilet and water facilities, so he stepped in to deliver these projects through the SDG programme.”

She urged the traders to take ownership of the facilities and ensure that they are properly maintained, stressing, “Now that the governor has fulfilled his promise to construct toilet and water facilities in markets, it is left for you to take it as your own and ensure proper maintenance of the facilities.

“With the handing over of the toilet and water facilities and the generating sets, the facilities no longer belong to the state government but the traders. The maintenance of the facilities by you all will encourage the governor to do more for traders across the state.”

She said other projects being carried out by the SDG office in the state include the construction of school buildings and primary healthcare centres.

She applauded plans by the traders to devise means of sourcing funds to power the generating sets provided by the government.

Alufohai also urged the traders to support Governor Obaseki and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu’s in the forthcoming elections in the state

She said the governor would rely on their support for re-election, as he has continued to show concern to issues that affect women, the girl-child and other vulnerable groups in the state.