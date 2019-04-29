Disquiet in Obiano’s community over traditional stool

By Vincent Ujumadu

THERE is disquiet in Governor Willie Obiano’s community of Aguleri in Anambra East local government area of Anambra State after the recent demise of the traditional ruler of the area, Igwe Christopher Idigo as two persons are laying claim to the traditional stool.

Despite the fact that the state government had already recognized a member of the royal family, Dr Michael Idigo, as a successor to the late monarch and presented him with a certificate, another member of the royal family, Chief Chuka Idigo, has started laying claim to the throne.

The development had brought a division in the community, forcing the state government to issue a stern warning to those supporting another person not recognized by the government.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Mr Don Adinuba, the state government said it had noted with dismay the strange trend by some people to lay claim to the leadership of traditional institutions in some communities in utter violation of the customs and traditions of the communities and in total disregard of the laws governing the selection and recognition of traditional rulers in the state.

According to the state government, there were laws protecting the dignity of the royal institution and those who occupy it, adding that government resolved long ago not to brook any act from any quarters which could bring the royal institution to odium or public ridicule and disgrace.

The statement read: “It is intolerable that one Chuka Idigo has in the last few days been posting on the social media, pictures depicting him as a traditional ruler. The pictures were taken in his living room, making the action look like a comic relief.

“Even if Chuka Idigo set out to attempt a comedy appropriate for the Nollywood industry, he has gone too far. The monarchy is too important and sacred an institution for any grown-up person to toy with.”

Going down memory lane, the statement continued: “Following the passage of Igwe Christopher Nwabunwanne Idigo, the kingmakers and people of the ancient Kingdom of Aguleri nominated Dr Michael Idigo as their next Igwe, and he was subsequently presented to the Anambra State government which has since recognized him as the traditional ruler of Aguleri by giving him the appropriate certificate.

“He was crowned at a ceremony which was attended and celebrated by hundreds of thousands of Aguleri people, their in-laws, friends and well wishers.

“Chuka Idigo knows that there cannot be two traditional rulers in the same community at the same time. To pretend that there can be more than one traditional ruler in one community at the same is to show gross indiscipline and an unmistakable proclivity towards chaos and anarchy.

“To pretend that a traditional ruler can emerge in a place without the endorsement of kingmakers is to exhibit the kind of thinking and conduct incompatible with the decorum expected of any person who aspires to be a traditional monarch.

“To pretend that a traditional ruler can emerge without following due process and without recognition from the state government is to demonstrate crass ignorance of the 1976 law guiding the selection of traditional rulers in the country and the 1981 amended law in Anambra State dealing with the same subject.

“Chuka Idigo and all pretenders to the throne of traditional leadership in Anambra State must come to terms with the fact that the state government will not condone any act of indiscipline and lawlessness from them because they will be made to feel the full weight of the law.”

