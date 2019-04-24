Buhari arrives Lagos for Project Commissioning

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

LAGOS-PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Lagos State to commission projects executed by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

The President arrived the Presidential Wing of Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos at about 10:30am on board Nigeria Air Force Plane 001.

He was recieved on arrival by the host Governor,, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, his Oyo State counterpart, Abiola Ajimobi,, Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and the Acting Governor of Edo State, Comrade Philip Shuaibu.

Also Present were the Lagos State Governor-Elect, Babajide Sanwo-olu, Minister of State for Niger Delta, Prof. Omoleye Daramola, State Commissioner of Police and Senior Military Officers .

He inspected the guard of honour before proceeding to the Ayinke House Baby Factory.