Breaking: Saudi Arabia executes 37 for terrorism

Saudi Arabia has executed 37 people who were convicted in terrorism-related cases, the Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday.

The 37 people were all Saudi nationals, who received the death penalty for charges including adopting extremist terrorist ideology, the formation of terrorist cells, attacking security offices using explosives and killing a number of security personnel.

According to the statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency, charges also included provoking sectarian treason and cooperation with hostile parties to harm the country’s interests.

“The charges were upheld by the Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court before a royal decree was issued to carry out the death sentences.

“The Ministry of the Interior made this announcement to affirm that this country will not hesitate to deter anyone who wishes to harm its security and stability,’’ the statement read.

It did not state how the death penalty was implemented.

Executions in Saudi Arabia are known to be carried out by beheading with sword or shooting, sometimes in public.

Human Rights Watch said that the kingdom executed 139 people in 2018 based on Interior Ministry statements; most of them were executed for murder and drug crimes.