Awhefeada to review Mudipapa

ABRAKA—PROFESSOR of English and Literature and Dean, Faculty of Arts, Delta State University, Abraka, Professor Sunny Awhefeada will be the reviewer of Life Lessons from Mudipapa, a book written by Mr. Francis Ewherido, Saturday Vanguard columnist and chartered insurance broker.

Mudipapa deals with courtship, marriage, family life, parenting, life challenges and retirement.

Awhefeada belongs to the new generation of Nigerian literary scholars. He studied English at the Universities of Benin and Ibadan before settling down as a lecturer in the Department of English and Literary Studies at the Delta State University, Abraka where he rose through the ranks to become a professor and the Dean of the Faculty of Arts.

Awhefeada is a columnist with the Daily Independent and he currently edits The Guardian Literary Series.

The presentation of Life Lessons from Mudipapa comes up on Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Lagos, under the distinguished chairmanship of Chief Johnson Barovbe, Proprietor Westminster College in Lagos.

The President General of Urhobo Progress Union, Olrogun Moses Taiga, is the Father of the Day, while the actnig Rector, Seminary of SS Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Bodija, Ibadan, Rev. Fr. Anthony Ewherido, is the chief host.

