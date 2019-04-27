‘Ambode the working Governor has touched every nook, cranny … ‘

As Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State and his wife, Bolanle, prepare to vacate the Government House, Lagos, Mr Seyi Bamigbade Coordinator of Itesiwajueko Ipinle Eko Vanguard, has described the outgoing governor as “a thoroughbred bureaucrat par excellence who Lagosians will never forget”.



According to him, Ambode had recorded numerous achievements that the residents Lagos would not forget in long time.

“We commend the outgoing Governor, His Excellency, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode for the great work he has been doing in the state in the past three and half years.

“Mr Akinwunmi Ambode has demonstrated genuine sincerity of purpose and pro-people’s policy in governance, which has distinguished him as an achiever in less than four years between 2015 and 2019.

“The working Governor has touched every nook and cranny in the state in terms of developmental projects that are visible for any doubting Thomas to see,” the coordinator of the group stated.

Bamigbade enumerated some achievements of Ambode to include massive investment in security, road infrastructure, bridges, transport education, youth empowerment and employment.

“We can see a fortified security in Lagos with N6.6 billion equipment for security agencies, massive road rehabilitation and reconstruction of inner roads.

“Ambode’s assent to the Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps Law to increase security in the communities across the state is highly memorable.

“We also see the payment of backlog of arrears to retirees, setting up of N25 billion Employment Trust Fund and employment of 1,300 teachers to revive primary education.

“We can also notice the upgrade of school infrastructure, massive light up of Lagos highways and streets. All these and many others to mention but a few are what the governor has done in just 46months in office”, he said.