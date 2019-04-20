AKSU suspends 4 undergraduates over rape

By Chioma Onuegbu – Uyo

FOUR undergraduate students of Akwa Ibom State University Obio Akpa Campus in Oruk Anam local government area have been suspended by the University Authorities for allegedly raping a female student.

According to a letter by the University Authorities on Friday in Uyo, the names of the pepertrators and their registration numbers were given as Akpan, Udeme Matthew (AK15/ART/HIS/009, Essien, Godwin Fidelis (AK16/SMS/MAS/019), Bassey Courage Joseph(AK16/ART/PFA/009) and Bassey Godspower Columbus (AK16/SMS/PAD/012.

The letter was signed by th e Head Directorate of Information, Public Relations and Protocol of the University Mr. Akaninyene Ibanga dated April, 8, 2019 and issued to the four culprits.

ALSO READ: Ending the international shame

Ibanga stressed that the Vice Chancellor, on behalf of Senate directed that the studentship of the culprits should be suspended indefinitely with effect from the date the letter was issued for their gross misconduct which constitutes a breach of the Matriculation Oath.

He stated: “The University has received a security report that on Saturday, March 23, 2019, you in company of three others allegedly raped and caused severe bodily harm to a female student of the Department of Performing Arts and Mass Comnunication.

“Kindly be informed that the Vice Chancellor of Akwa Ibom State University has taken appropriate disciplinary measures against the four students who have recently been involved in rape cases and caused embarrassment to the University Community”

Ibanga explained that the suspension letters were issued in line with the University rules and regulations as enshrined in the Student Information handbook.

He explained that the suspension would allow the police to properly investigate the case.

Ibanga who spoke further on the issue during a telephone interview disclosed that the students would be expelled if the outcome of police investigation established their involvement in the rape.

He further disclosed that the victim has however obtained a medical report to back police investigation.