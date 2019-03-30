EDSTMA charges UNIBEN students on use of pedestrian bridge

The Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency (EDSTMA) has charged students of the University of Benin and other pedestrians in the Ugbowo axis of Benin City to take advantage of the newly constructed pedestrian in the area to mitigate against road accidents.

Managing Director, EDSTMA, Oloriegbe Dennis Ade, speaking during a sensitization campaign at the pedestrian bridge adjacent UNIBEN main gate, said that the exercise is to engage the students and other pedestrians on the importance of using the bridge and other road safety tips.

According to him, “We are here today on a sensitization programme for the students and pedestrians. We have recorded a number of casualties from students crossing the road without adhering to precautionary measures. So, the state built the bridge to provide them with a safe way to cross the road.

“We are here with our full sensitization team and would want the students to know that this is a project for them and that it would only be foolhardy to have a pedestrian bridge here and they would not use it.”

Charging the students to make good use of the bridge for their safety, he said that the state government and EDSTMA are concerned about the welfare and safety of the students, which informed the sensitization campaign.

One of the students, Mis. Etinosa Igbinoba, applauded the state government for the project, and suggested that a rail guide be constructed to demarcate the road so as to discourage pedestrians from crossing the road in spite of the pedestrian bridge.