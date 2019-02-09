We will not accept any rigged election results – Secondus

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Uche Secondus has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that the general election is free, fair and credible warning that his party would not accept the results of rigged elections.

Man, 26, in court over alleged conspiracy, attempted homicide

He also cautioned that there will be no attempt to rig in Benue State.

Secondus spoke yesterday at the presidential campaign rally of the PDP in Makurdi. His words: “The leaders of the APC in Benue are threatening to use the Police and military to rig the Benue elections. They should be prepared for grave consequences.

“If the government fails to caution El’Rufai, we urge the International Criminal Court, ICC, to arrest him immediately for issuing that threat.’’

Addressing a mammoth crowd, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar assured that if he emerged victorious, his administration would be guided by the principles of rule of law. He said:” We will work together to address the security challenges in the zone and the entire country. “We are also going to create an environment that will avail our women and youths employment opportunities. We will also develop our Agric sector in such a way that we will provide processing industries so that our farm produce will no longer waste after harvest.”

Earlier, Governor Samuel Ortom said:”Because he believes in the rule of law and he is a man who would ensure that the constitution of the country is protected, and with that, our open grazing prohibition law will be enforced.

“We also believe that he will not subject his presidency to a cabal. We want a real president who would deliver on his campaign promises. We believe that he will secure Benue State and Nigeria and there will be no more killings in the country.’’

In his speech, the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki said an Atiku presidency would provide security and employment opportunities for all Nigerians.