2027: ‘We’ll rig those who rig elections,’ Peter Obi talks tough

Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has threatened to deal with those who rig elections in Nigeria, declaring that his administration would ensure electoral offenders face jail terms if he wins the 2027 presidential election.

Obi spoke on Wednesday at an NDC town hall meeting in Nasarawa State, where he addressed party supporters on electoral integrity and the need to strengthen Nigeria’s electoral system.

Responding to a question about election rigging, the former Anambra State governor said the party would not allow electoral manipulation to go unchallenged in the next general election.

“You didn’t ask about what we are going to do if people rig election next year. Let me assure you, number one, this coming election, we will rig those who rig it,” Obi said.

He added that, if elected president, he would ensure that election rigging became impossible under his watch by strengthening political parties and reforming the electoral process.

“And let me assure you number two, if I’m elected the President of Nigeria, nobody will rig election in this country again because the first thing we need to do is to strengthen our parties, strengthen the process,” he said.

Obi also called for stricter laws governing eligibility to contest elections, arguing that candidates should be required to demonstrate that they had attended primary and secondary school.

“Our laws will be strict. For you to contest election, you must have attended a primary school, you must have attended a secondary school and it will be visible, it will be clear,” he said.

He warned that anyone who forged academic certificates or falsely claimed to possess the required qualifications would face imprisonment.

“If you didn’t attend any of them or forge your certificate, you go to jail,” Obi said.

The NDC candidate extended the warning to officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and others involved in election administration, saying anyone found guilty of rigging elections under his government would be prosecuted.

“Any INEC official, anybody who is involved with elections under my watch that rigs elections will go to jail,” he declared.

Obi said his proposed approach would be anchored on the rule of law, insisting that no individual, regardless of position, should be exempt from accountability.

“Under my watch, Nigeria must be a country that has a law, and both from the number one person to the last person must obey the rule of law,” he said.

“Nobody must be above the law; nobody will behave rascally.”

He said his political ambition was driven by a desire to change the country and build a system in which electoral rules were respected.

“That’s why we are doing what we are doing. We want to change Nigeria. A new Nigeria is possible, and that new Nigeria will be OK,” Obi added.