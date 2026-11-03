28 states approve State Police Bill as NASS moves to transmit to Tinubu

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja

The National Assembly has received approval from 28 State Houses of Assembly for the proposed constitutional amendment seeking to establish state police in Nigeria.

The approval exceeds the constitutionally required threshold of 24 states, representing two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly, paving the way for the transmission of the bill to President Bola Tinubu for assent.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, saying the reports received from the 28 state legislatures had been verified alongside their respective votes and proceedings.

According to the statement, the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Sixth Alteration) Bill, which seeks to provide for the establishment of State Police Services and related matters, was transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly on September 16, 2026, for consideration and approval.

The state legislatures were initially given 30 days, ending October 15, to communicate their decisions to the National Assembly.

However, Ogunlana said his office would continue to receive reports from the state assemblies until the bill is transmitted for presidential assent.

He said, “Following the receipt and verification of the reports, the Office confirms that 28 State Houses of Assembly have approved the Bill.

“This represents more than the constitutionally prescribed threshold of not less than two-thirds of the 36 State Houses of Assembly, equivalent to 24 States, as required under Section 9 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.”

The clerk explained that the National Assembly had undertaken administrative verification of the reports and accompanying votes and proceedings to establish their authenticity and ensure that they accurately reflected the decisions taken by the respective state legislatures.

He also clarified that Section 9 of the Constitution does not expressly prescribe a third reading for a Constitution Alteration Bill, unlike the procedure applicable to ordinary bills.