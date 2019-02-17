Warning for the heavenly candidate (I)

Beloved, no one should be deceived to think that this world will continue for-ever as it is today or that the ongoing wickedness that have saturated it would be ignored by the righteous God who created it.

We must understand that unrighteousness has a beginning; it wasn’t there at creation and must therefore have an end. The Scripture says that at the time of rapture the saints shall be separated from the wicked. I want to let you know that the prophecy of the end time of the saints must be fulfilled.

Whether we like it or not this world has a beginning and therefore must one day come to an end. And if that is the case, all heavenly candidates should ensure that they are not engrossed in the things of the world but rather must forsake everything that is against their duty to Christ, and all that cannot be kept without hurt to their souls. They should be in-difference toward the things of this world and should not set their hear-ts on the comforts of the world.

I Corinthians 7:29-31 sta-tes: “But this I say, bre-thren, the time is short: it remaineth, that both they that have wives be as though they had none; And they that weep, as though they wept not; and they that rejoice, as though they rejoiced not; and they that buy, as though they possessed not; And they that use this world, as not abusing it: for the fashion of this world passeth away”.

The Bible in the above contest admonishes all heavenly candidates to consider the shortness of the time, and the uncert-ainty of human life, and keep their hearts in a great deal of moderation towards the sweetest of their outward comforts and enjoyments. They should neither get excited in love nor mourn immod-erately for anything when they are deprived of it.

Those that are weeping should be as though they weep not; and those re-joicing as though they re-joice not. Those that prosper in trade, and increa-se in wealth, should hold their possessions as though they held them not. They should not be un-duly attached to it so that they will be ready to part with it when it in-terferes with any duty which they owed to the Lord. All heavenly bound candidates must keep the world out of their hearts, that they may not abuse it when they have it in their hands.

They should understand that they are in a world of trial and are exposed to persecution but must be in all things moderate and ready to endure till the end. So, as heavenly cand-idates they are bound to live entirely to God and ought not to allow attach-ment to worldly things to interfere with their Christ-ian duty.

The reason for these warnings is because the fashion of this world passes away. The things of this world vanish al-most as soon as they ap-pear. But there is a world to come, where the fash-ion thereof shall never pass away. They must know that this physical world is like a stage, where persons interchangeably act their parts upon it, and soon disappear, and thereafter the stage itself will then be pulled down.