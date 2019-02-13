WARNING: Don’t accept snacks, NYSC warns corps members on election duty

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Wednesday warned corps members on election duty to desist from receiving snacks and drinks from unknown persons during elections.

Maj.-Gen. Suleiman Kazaure, NYSC Director-General, gave the warning while addressing the corps members in Gombe.

Kazaure, who was represented by Mr Zakaria Alphonso, Assistant Director, Mobilisation, NYSC, Abuja, said that such gifts could harm them.

“Because such items can be poisoned or flavoured with drugs that can induce sleep,” he said.

He advised the corps members to make personal feeding plans and water, and make they do not over feed.

“Rather, you should go along with your lunch packs to your various polling units,” the NYSC chief advised.

The D-G told the corps members to display high-level of integrity, patriotism and commitment to ensuring free, fair and credible elections.

Kazaure advised the corps members to ensure that their phones were charged, with enough airtime and they should appear in NYSC uniform, with their identity cards.

Reports have it that the corps members were also sensitised on security tips at the event.