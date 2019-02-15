UPDATE: Onnoghen refuses Umar’s seat

By Nwafor Sunday

The suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, has refused to sit down on the seat provided by the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar.

Onnoghen who appeared before the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, sitting in Abuja, to answer questions on false asset declaration, shocked Umar when he rejected the seat offered him.

Since his suspension on the 25th of January, Onnoghen appeared for the first before CCT today.

CCT panel orders fresh service of charge on CJN, fixes Tuesday for arraignment

At first, Umar instructed that Onnoghen should be offered a seat. But after few minutes, he realized that him (Onnoghen) was still standing and asked him directly to sit on a seat in the dock.

“‎My Lord, sit down”, he said, but Onnoghen replied him, and said, “I will use the seat when I need it”.