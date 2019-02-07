Police redeployment: Lagos, Oyo, Kwara, Anambra get new CP

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS—THE Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday, ordered the posting and redeployment of senior Police officers from Assistant Inspector-General of Police and Commissioners of Police.

Consequently, the baton of leadership in most Police Commands has changed, with Lagos having a new Commissioner of Police.

He is CP Mu’azu Zubairu, who takes over from CP Imohimi Edgal.

Others affected by the shake-up are CP Mohammed Wakili (Kano Command); CP Austin Iwero Agbonlahor (Cross River); CP Damian Chukwu (Borno Command); CP Sumonu Abdulmalik, (Yobe Command); CP Asuquo Amba (Ekiti Command); CP Abiodun Ige (Osun Command); and CP Ibrahim Sabo (Niger Command).

Others are CP Alkasim Sanusi (Taraba Command); CP Garba Mukaddas (Adamawa Command); CP Omololu Bishi (Benue Command); CP Bola Longe (Nasarawa Command) CP Isaac Akinmoyede (Plateau Command) and CP Aminu Saleh (Bayelsa Command)

Also affected are, CP Adeleke Yinka (Delta Command); CP Bashir Makama (Akwa-Ibom Command), CP Awosola Awotunde (Ebonyi Command); CP Belel Usman (Rivers Command); CP Bello Makwashi (Gombe Command; CP Abdulrahman Ahmed, CP Kaduna State Police Command; CP Bala Ciroma, (FCT Command); CP Akeem Busari, CP Kogi Command.

Also affected are CP Undie Andie, (Ondo Command), CP Olukolu Sina (Oyo Command), CP Ali Janga, (Bauchi Command); CP Rabiu Ladodo (Jigawa Command); CP Buba Sanusi (Katsina Command) and Ag. CP Odumosu Akeem, CP Edo Command.

Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, whose earlier redeployment from the Explosive Ordinance Device Unit, by the immediate past IGP, Ibrahim Idris was reversed by IGP Adamu, was deployed to the Kwara State Police Command as the CP, while CP Ahmed Illyasu remains CP Ogun State Police Command.

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Frank Mba, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, also showed that the changes affected Assistant Inspector-Generals of Police.

They included AIG Wilson A. Inalegwu, AIG Zone 9, Umuahia; AIG Abdul Dahiru Danwawo, AIG Maritime; AIG Adeyemi O. Ogunjemilusi, Staff NIPPS; AIG Maurice A. Yusuf, Research and Planning; AIG Ibrahim Lamorde, Force Intelligence Bureau; AIG Murtala Mani, Force CID; AIG Tijani Baba, Zone 7, Abuja; AIG Dibal Yakadi, Zone 5, Benin and AIG Haruna Huzi Mshelia, Zone 3, Yola among others.

The IGP charged the AIGs and CPs to diligently and professionally discharge their duties according to the laws adding that “the posting and the redeployment of the affected Senior Police Officers is with immediate effect.”