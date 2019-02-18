Polls postponement, abortion of ‘due pregnancy’ — Sen Okonkwo

By Elizabeth Uwandu

Senator Annie Okonkwo has condemned the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections by INEC, describing it as the height of executive recklessness and insensitivity by a national agency vested with so much trust and responsibilities.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Communications, Collins Steve Ugwu, he said: “In fact, its akin to a dangerous indulgence by a midwife abandoning an expectant mother already in labour, whose pregnancy is overdue and whose delivery she has severally assured times without number will be timely and safe.

“Put differently, its bizarre and perhaps sinister that a responsible INEC, with a four years mandate to prepare and organize this delicate national elections, could wheel the entire Nigerian electorate into their proclaimed ready theatre, not to announce a happy delivery, but an abortion of joy, because suddenly, their cherry team of ‘midwives’ did not have enough hand gloves.”

I therefore caution with every sense of responsibility that our weak institutions should not be made weaker by conducts that tends to erode their already challenged integrity, because no one dances on the cliff and not expect a fatal fall.

Meanwhile, the SDP candidate for Idemili North and South Federal constituency in Anambra state, Hon Uche Annie Okonkwo has also weighed into the postponement saga describing it as grave and unfortunate. He lamented that as an irrepressible campaigner for youths increased participation in politics and leadership of this country, who has indeed taken the gauntlet as a candidate in the postponed elections, this sad development is an unkind cut and a severe attack on my committed constituency – the youths, especially the first time voters whom we have spent huge resources, materials and time to rouse, rally and mobilize.

Institutions, especially INEC for that matter, should not trivialise sensitive and costly assignments with lame excuses that borders on crass incompetence.

I sincerely hope their renewed assurances hold good this time, as I humbly urge my dear constituents to remain steadfast, unbowed and resilient to make the impact we desire and deserve. Our democracy must not only be protected, it must now be defended because there lies our window for a better and fairer destiny, he concluded.