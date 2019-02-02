Petroleum Marketers endorse Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Ahead of the Feb-ruary 16 Presidential election, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, on Friday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term.

This is as President Buhari charged members of the IPMAN to help tackle fuel smuggling, noting that the smuggling of petroleum products from Nigeria to other neighboring countries was constituting a serious economic sabotage, also charged members to help expose the smugglers

The President stated this when he received the National Executive Committee of the IPMAN, on a courtesy call, at the Council Chambers, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

IPMAN is a major body responsible for the flow of Petroleum Products across the nation, controlling 80 percent of investments in the downstream sector with over fifty thousand members scattered throughout Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the IPMAN national President, Chinedu Okoronkwo, thanked the President for his support to the industry.

Okoronkwo noted that the country was faced with frequent problem of petroleum products supply before Buhari’s administration, but expressed joy that there was free flow of petroleum products under the present government.

He said that the sector was enmeshed in deep corruption before the Buhari’s administration came on board, adding that such ugly development has become a thing of the past.