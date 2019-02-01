Oyo monarchs, stakeholders are behind Adelabu—Ajimobi 

GOVERNOR Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has said that the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, enjoys the support of a wide spectrum of stakeholders across the state.

Ajimobi, who is also the APC candidate for Oyo South senatorial district, disclosed this during the party’s road show and campaign rally, which attracted a mammoth crowd at Eleyele, Alesinloye and Bembo, Apata, Ibadan.

The party’s campaign train led by Ajimobi had also moved across Ona Ara, Oluyole and Ibadan North East Local Governments, on Wednesday, with Adelabu and other APC candidates in attendance.

Ajimobi said: “Adelabu is a product of wide consultation. We ensured that all stakeholders who are concerned about the continued well-being and development of Oyo State after my tenure had input before we settled for him; our royal fathers, elders, youths and traders.

“You and I know that our Baba, the Alaafin does not suffer fools gladly. He is a man with hindsight and custodian of history. Baba is concerned about the sustenance and improvement on our legacy projects. Adelabu already received Baba’s blessing.”

“I want to again appeal to the people of Oyo State to vote for him as our next governor. He is the only one capable of moving us to the next level. He is the only one with the wherewithal to attract accelerated development to our state.”

Earlier at a stakeholders’ forum in Ibadan, the Alaafin had said that he supported Adelabu because he was a product of consensus among the elders and leaders of the land who did not want the state to retrogress after Ajimobi.

Oba Adeyemi said: “I once went to the governor with 30 royal fathers. The Iba of Kisi (Oba Moshood Lawal) who is here seated can bear witness to this. I asked the governor to tell me his preferred candidate among the aspirants.

“But, the governor replied that nobody was good enough to succeed him except somebody that God had ordained. He said he was still consulting. That only God knows the best person that would promote the interest of Oyo State.

“He tasked us (royal fathers) to also look for somebody for him. But I declined and told him that we would not be able to do that since we were not politicians. But, I advised him to consult widely before making his choice public.

“I told him that if the person will not serve the corporate interest of Oyo State we will tell you and if the person is capable we will equally tell you. But after going through this process if your successor begins to serve narrow interests he will not spend more than two years before incurring our wrath.

“We will take such person’s case to God. Then the governor started reeling out names of the aspirants, asking for my opinion about each of them. But, I still declined to assess any of them and told him that he should be the one to do his homework very well.

“I equally told him to consult the elders and other stakeholders across the land to guide him before naming anybody. I asked you (Ajimobi) to make your choice and hand him over to us. You did so and we have accepted him. May you never to be put to shame.”