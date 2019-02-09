One feared dead as rival cult group clash in Oguta, Imo state

By Chris Onuoha

One person feared dead and scores severely injured on Saturday as two dreaded cult groups clashed in Oguta community, Imo State over rivalry and supremacy issues.

This according to source happened as Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha pays a courtesy call to traditional rulers (Ndi Eze) in Oguta community.

Reports made known to our newsmen confirmed that the clash was as a result of some undisclosed lingering issues. The report also stated that Oguta has always been known for cult activities in recent past.

The clash is alleged to be an extension of the ongoing cult crisis in Rivers state as residents in Oguta fled helter-skelter seeking safety before officers of the Nigeria police got to the scene to calm the upsurge. It took the combined effort of the army and police to disperse the cult members according to the source.