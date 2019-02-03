OGBORU: The right man to lead Delta

By Christian Chime

The current governorship race in Delta State is a sign of a new dawn. The race will be a titanic battle between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidates, the number of contenders for the seat in the 2019 general elections notwithstanding.

The APC governorship candidate, Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru, who has consistently contested the Delta State governorship position since 2003 had been known as a very strong candidate. APC within its fold saw that there is going to be a battle in the oil rich state, Delta and the only man that can wrest power from the current PDP-led government is Chief Ogboru. The consideration of Ogboru by the party during the governorship primary is based on his political antecedent and his ability to clinch the number one seat in the state irrespective of ethnicity, religion and party bias.

Leadership quality can be assessed through your track records. Chief Ogboru had been known as a business manager, an administrator and also an industrialist whose capacity and political manifesto, leadership guideline, show that Delta will be great again if voted into power. He is known for his investment drive policy, which many strongly believe will drive the state economy into eldorado. In fact, Delta will witness industrialisation with its mineral resources.

There will be a sound functional local government with its allocation in order to expedite sustainable development in the council areas. Ogboru is known for his creativity and innovation, and would administer the resources of the state for a better workable force, which will propel a better aspiration for the people. We have no other time to come together than now to vote in a propelling government. The increasing spate of marginalisation complains from various quarters against the current government will end.

We need to reset or re-organize the state for a workable means of survival, because the system generally is being jettisoned by the people in power because of misplacement of priority. There is nothing to write home about in our different local government areas.

The oil bearing communities are not enjoying democratic dividends through the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC) revenue of 13% derivation. People are not feeling the project from DESOPADEC. Why is it so? Some local government areas are yet to be in the DESOPADEC scheme. The way the state is treating the goose that lays the golden egg is nauseating and this makes people to lose faith in these present government irrespective of their party and ethnicity.

There will be a massive employment generation through industrial drive policy of Great Ogboru. All the moribund industries will be revived, especially Textile Mill Asaba, Steel Company, Oil Palm Companies (OPC), etc.

Chief Great Ogboru had been a man who has the Ndokwas in mind. An Ndokwa man had never been a governor, nor deputy, even secretary to the state government since the inception of the present democratic dispensation.

The situation in this present government is that it takes the intervention of the federal government through bailout and federal assistance scheme to pay civil servants for their monthly wages. It’s so disgusting.

The major priority of every civil servant is to be paid his monthly salary as at when due. If these present government comes back to power, come 2019, civil servants will find it difficult to survive.

For those politicians that worked with Chief Ogboru in Democratic People’s Party (DPP), in 2011 general elections, they need to come to APC now.

I want to use this opportunity to welcome an illustrious son of Ndokwa maternally by birth, the philanthropist, the governor to be, come March 2, 2019; Chief Great Ogboru and his political entourage, dignitaries like H.E. Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, Sen. Ovie Omo Agege, Evang. Ossai Abeh, Prophet Jones Erue, Engr. Doris Uboh, Ogbuefi Paul Odili, Mr. Joseph Uguna, Dr. Caira Ojougbo, Chief Kokori; Dr. Eugene Okolocha, Chief Robinson Izuh, Chief S.U Ogune, Engr. Greg Orjie, Engr. Cletus Ogwu (Rockstone), Mr. Chris Onah (Okos), Engr. Alex Enuma and Host of others to Ndokwa West for the party’s rally.

Chime is resident in Enugu, Enugu State