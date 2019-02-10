NASS 2019: Clergies drum support for Edojah

By Perez Brisibe

A group of clergymen under the auspicious of Combined Bishops and Ministers Council, have thrown their weight behind the political aspiration of the All Progressives Congress, APC, House of Representatives candidate for Ethiope federal constituency, Olorogun Solomon Edojah, with a charge on him to continue being steadfast to God and his people.

The group made their position known at Kokori, Ethiope East local government area of Delta State during their voters sensitization event tagged “Letting our votes count” organised to enlighten the people of the area on the need to vote right candidates.

The clergies led by Bishop Johnson Ojakovo and accompanied by Bishop Austen Imuero, Bishop Gideon Ogheneguweke, Bishop Dr Paul Oday and a host of others, noted that as men of God, they are also taking their campaigns to churches to educate their members on how to vote, saying, “We know those who have always stolen the Delta people’s mandate, but this time God will not let it happen because our votes must count.”

In his response to the group, Edojah while lamenting the poor level of political enlightenment in the church, noted that the Bible harped on the need for Christians to work out their faith, saying, “Faith without work is dead. God knows this hence he wants us to work out our faith and take our rightful place in leadership as a church.”

Edojah further pleaded with them to vote for all APC candidates from the President to the House of Assembly, saying, “When you talk to a man you may be talking to a few people, but when you talk to body of pastors, prophets, bishops and ministers, you are talking to congregations.”