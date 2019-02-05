Naira closes at N362.19 to dollar

The Naira on Tuesday’s closed at N363.19 to the dollar at the investors window, just as market turnover stood at 441.38 million dollars.

At the parallel market, the Naira sustained gains, closing at N358 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N472 and N411, respectively.

Trading at the Bureau De Change (BDC) segment saw the naira closing at N360 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro traded at N472 and N411,

The naira had remained stable at the parallel market due largely to the aggressive interventions by the CBN and the collaborations of BDCs