Man Utd to break transfer record for Neymar

Manchester United are reportedly ready to break their transfer record with a move for Paris Saint-Germain attacker Neymar in this summer’s transfer window.

United will prioritise a new central defender this summer, but it is thought that a new wide attacker will also arrive ahead of the 2019-2020 campaign.

Real Madrid have long been linked with a move for Neymar, but according to the Daily Record, United will battle for the European champions for the Brazil international’s signature at the end of the season.

Indeed, the report has claimed that the Red Devils are prepared to spend as much as £230m in order to bring the former Barcelona attacker to Old Trafford.

Neymar has scored 20 times and registered 11 assists in 23 appearances for PSG this season.

The 27-year-old scored 105 goals in 186 appearances for Barcelona between 2013 and 2017 before completing a world-record move to PSG in the summer of 2017.

The Brazilian has netted 48 times in 53 appearances for PSG since his arrival, but suggestions that the attacker is unsettled in France have gathered pace in recent months.