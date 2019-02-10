Learn to do things well

By Pastor Oloruntimilehin Joshua Daramola

People should know how to do things correctly. If things are not done well, that person is a failure. Those that do things rightly are the ones that succeed in life.

If you are doing things without success, do not worry yourself because that thing may not be your portion. The ones that are your portion must be done very well. If you are a singer in the church, you must know how to sing very well.

The bottom line is for the song to be melodious. If he/she does not know how to sing well he/she will be regarded as someone who knows nothing.

Similarly, a person who does certain work e.g. an auto mechanic who is not skillful will not be able to eat and take care of his family. Some people do not learn their vocation very well; all they are after is to get money.

Some people succeed in their work because they have the adequate skill, they are honest, they do not disappoint custom-ers and they do not cheat on their on them.

These kind of people will always get work to do. Some people have aband-oned their vocations to do other things because of money or lack of in-depth knowledge of the vocation. Brethren, a woman who does not know that she is a wife, will always encounter problems with her child-ren, husband and in-laws.

No matter the status of the woman, she must know the duties and res-ponsibilities of a wife and ensures they are carried out properly and done very well.

In the same vein, a man should know he is a husband. He must always exhibit the qualities of a good husband and be in control of his home so that he can be obeyed and respected by his wife, children and in-laws.

A good husband must prove his superiority in the house. If he borrows money from the wife, he must ensure that he re-funds the money to her when he has money. Let your words and deeds portray that you are a good husband.

For the children, they must know their parents, obey and respect them. The Bible says in Deuter-onomy 21:18–21: “If a man has a stubborn and reb-ellious son who does not obey his father and mother and will not listen to them. When they disci-pline him, his father and mother shall take hold of him and bring him to the elders at the gate of his own town.

They shall say to the elders, this son of ours is stubborn and rebellious. He will not obey us. He is a profligate and a drunk-ard, then all the men of his town shall stone him to death…”

In the world today no father or mother wants his or her child to be stoned to death because the child disrespects them. But something normally happens to such children; they do not succeed or make it in life.

Therefore, a child of about 12 years or above should know that he/she must know that he or she must respect his/her parents. A disobedient or rebellious child does not receive mercy and favour of God. Parents need to train their children very well.

