Knowing the power of Jesus

By Pastor William F. Kumuyi

Acts 8:5 “Then Philip went down to the city of Samaria, and preached Christ unto them.” Philips’ gospel message of salvation to the people in the city of Samaria, which highlighted Jesus Christ as the source of the saving grace, is the miracle that can ever happen to anyone, and He is the reason why you are still living.

The man Jesus is the Son of God that came from heaven. He was born in Bethlehem and lived in Israel. All through His life on earth, He lived a perfect, sinless and spotless life. Ultimately, His passion for saving sinners from the stranglehold of Satan took Him to the cross, where He eventually died for you as the final sacrifice meant to redeem you from sin.

Evangelist Philip knew the import of preaching the gospel and not for once did he relent in doing it. Acts 8:35 “Then Philip opened his mouth, and began at the same scripture, and preached unto him Jesus.” Whether it’s a whole city or an envoy from Ethiopia, the message of Philip remained the same: Christ Jesus remains the only subject matter which saves from sin. He is the Saviour of the world who redeems sinners from the slave market of bondage and destruction. \

He has come to you today because He wants to change your life by turning it around for the better. He wants to completely make you a brand new creature that will dazzle the world through the spectacular grace of God. That is why, today, the mighty power of God will touch you and turn you into a spectacle in Jesus name!

Acts 8:6-7,35 “And the people with one accord gave heed unto those things which Philip spake, hearing and seeing the miracles which he did. For unclean spirits, crying with loud voice, came out of many that were possessed with them: and many taken with palsies, and that were lame, were healed.” Any where we talk about God, the power of Jesus is activated and ready to save sinners.

Because I declare to you the name of Jesus, He is here today and salvation is accessible. You will have it in Jesus name!

Acts 8:8 “And there was great joy in that city.” Any where we preach Jesus, any where we proclaim Jesus, any where we lift up the name of Jesus, the joy of salvation is relived over again and the joy of freedom for the once captured sinner is resuscitated. That is why you need to align yourself with Jesus, the fountain of freedom, who will ignite the joy of the LORD in your life. You can have that joy and freedom today. You will have the moment you give your life to Him and it will be yours in Jesus name!

Acts 8:39 “And when they were come up out of the water, the Spirit of the Lord caught away Philip, that the eunuch saw him no more: and he went on his way rejoicing.” Whether it is in Samaria or from the point of view of the Ethiopia eunuch, the encounter with Jesus brings joy to the recipient; and today, the moment you connect to Jesus, you are going to experience joy to the fullest.

To feel, know and experience the power of Jesus, you need to understand that the principle and the demand of God from humans has not changed. Get this right. Jesus has not changed. The Holy Ghost has not changed. Even the angels of God have not changed and heaven the celestial dwelling place of God has not changed. The word of God, the Bible, has not changed and the power of God, which cancels the power of sin and Satan has not changed. That is why the scriptures says in Malachi 3:6 “For I am the LORD, I change not…” Hebrews 13:8 also buttressed further that “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, and to day, and for ever.”

Unfortunately, the only thing that has changed is the attitude of people towards the word of God and the plan of God for their lives, family and well being. If you have the same attitude as the people of Samaria or you nurture your faith like the Ethiopian envoy and believe as he did, you will experience the unforgettable touch of God because God has not changed. And the moment you experience that supernatural encounter, the result will resonate in your family too.

Have this understanding that you can only enjoy the stockpile of joy that comes with salvation, which flows from the throne of mercy, when you make yourself available and accessible to God’s immaculate and sufficient grace richly and readily provided through the death of Jesus Christ at Calvary.

My friend, whatever your problems may be, the solution had been made available at Calvary even before you were born. Whatever your burdens may be, the power of God stationed at calvary had lifted them even before they surfaced. Whatever your challenges may be, Christ has paid handsomely for them. I know this quite well because it was Jesus that was hung at the cross for everyone.

This means that nobody is inexcusable from not receiving your own fair share of God’s sufficient salvation made available for everyone. Romans 2:1 “Therefore thou art inexcusable, O man, whosoever thou art…” God has made Jesus Christ the only household name resourceful enough and most capable to address your life’s challenges.

That is why the earlier you come to terms with this fact, the sooner your fortune in life improves. This is because the moment the power of God hits you you will experience total and remarkable transformation.