Igbo’ll move from VP to Presidency – Atiku

By Emeka Mamah, Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reassured the Igbo that they would move from being Vice President to Presidency after his tenure.

Monarch tasks politicians, stakeholders on peaceful polls

He told Ndigbo that PDP has given them every other position except Presidency, which he reiterated would be made good after his tenure.

Arriving the venue by 6:10 pm, he apologised for late arrival but noted that the people persisted and waited for him because they were PDP faithfull right from 1999.

Atiku said: “You may not know that you have two over three in this election but you know you have the Vice President and the first lady. You May not have such opportunity again.

“From Vice President the next is President. I therefore urge you to support all PDP candidates for national assembly, you Governorship candidate and me for President.”

The Vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi noted that South East is home for PDP, promising that if elected, the region will witness great transformation in the next four years. “That roads were not built will be a thing of the past.” said Obi.

Senator Jim Nwobodo who recently returned to the party described Abubakar as next President of Nigeria and appreciated his choice of an Igbo man as his Vice.

“Ndigbo will vote for you one hundred percent,” Nwobodo reassured Abubakar.

Among the party dignitaries that spoke at the campaign ground included, Atiku Presidential Campaign Director General and Senate president, Dr. Bukola Saraki; Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu; Governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; former governor of Cross River state, Liyel Imoke.