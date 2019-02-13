HER KNOWLEDGEABLE PROF. ALEXIA THOMAS POLITICAL REFORMS

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Politics – THE LEADERSHIP

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas is the Chairman, The Commonwealth Liberation Party (TCLP) – UK, An Opposition Government in United Kingdom, Chairman of the Commonwealth Alliance Treaty Commission and President and Executive Director of Independent Diplomat Commission (IDC), A Government In A Government and is the Central Government of The Commonwealth Liberation Party (TCLP). The First British Political Party To Oppose Democratic Government in her Pursuit to Enforce Authority of Divine Right of the Kings for Enforcement of Act Of Politics Government in the 21st Century by 2021. She States, The Commonwealth Liberation Party’s Myth can never be defeated as it is controlled by the Powers of the Thrones of Great Britain Kingdom.

The Myth of Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas and her Headship of The Commonwealth Liberation Party has come to Stay, Live and Reign and any attempt by Syndicates and Government Surrogates to stop the Peoples Freedom and Justice will be Stopped.

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas practise Democratic Government of the rooted Myth. She is highly revered for her Political stance, economic acumen, Human Rights concepts amidst Commonwealth Communities for her rich and deep knowledge repertoire all over Europe and UK revealed that she renounced her Nigerian Nationality officially 12th January 2015 due to spiritual ideology of Queen Elizabeth 1 living in her which led to her belief. She States“I have renounced my Nigerian Nationality for British Citizenship. I still retain my Nigerian Heritage with Ancestry Rights. My skin may be Black, but my mentality is that of a white person due to my deep spiritual inclination with Queen Elizabeth 1 of England, Her Majesty described in Hall of Fame as Royal Monarch whose name was epochal in World History for her sense of duty, preserving English peace and stability at a personal cost.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Politics – HER HEROISM

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quest to lead the ‘Movement of Liberation’ and ‘Prepare Men and Women for the Battle of Armageddon an ‘Enforcement of the Manifesto Mandate 21st Century of 2021, for a ‘Face of Change, ‘She Faced Challenges And Trials’, ‘She Faced Death’, ‘She Got Oppressed’, ‘She Was Imprisoned’, ‘The System Humiliated and Manipulated Her’, ‘She Wrote Free Nobles Of Consciousness Of Man’s Will For Government’, ‘Her Reforms were passed in to Law’, ‘Her Ideas Were Stolen’ And ‘She Was Denied Recognition’. To understand the Myth of Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas in finding a lasting solution of the Problems of the Countries of the World and healing the Pains with her Clinic of the Orthodox School of Thoughts, to treat the Psychological torture Men, Women and Children have suffered for years from generations to generations, ‘Her Actions, World, Command, Authority and Power Can Be Interpreted For Man To Understand That Her ‘MISSION’ in the World is AN ORCHESTRATION OF A SYMBOLIC SUPERNATURAL BEING THROUGH THE FILM TITLED ‘THE CLASH OF THE TITANS’.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas also called the Defender Of The Universe views on POIGNANCY of Why Democracy as an act of Government must Die for the Resurrection of the Act Of Politics. She states “Death Of Constitution And Enforcement Of Bill Of Politics” — ‘ACT OF POLITICS’ to Replace ‘DEMOCRACY’ and ‘BILL OF POLITICS’ to Replace ‘CONSTITUTION’.The Westerners Should Not Think Because They Speak English Makes Them Educated, Rather The Modern Day English Is Spoken Because Of Extinction Of The Aristocrats In The 16th Century. She elaborates that since The Death Of Great Britain’s Aristocrats In The 16th Century, Civilisation And The Will To Enforce Relationship Amongst Other Nations Is A Game Of Chess Ridiculed As Parliament Has Been Run By The Men From Ordinary Homes.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Politics – THE MISSION

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas believes in a World A World Free of Human Degradation, Freedom for Man, Justice for Man, Liberation, Man’s Dignity with Honour, Man’s Rights to Social Securities and Social Amenities, Government Sustainability for Man’s Bedrock, Eradication of Government insanity of Oppressive Injustice, Elimination of Alien Laws, Human Empowerment, Human Social Dependency on the Government and a Price paid for Human Value. She States, United Kingdom is an Empire whose Myth is founded by the Knights and Knowledge of the Aristocrats. United Kingdom is now a Police State due to German invasion of her Land as No One Is safe

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas Government as Leader of The Commonwealth Liberation Party and (ii) The Chieftain of The Commonwealth Treaty Alliance Commission and (iii) The Royal Mother of Nations of Commonwealth, she stand strongly to protect the Virtues of her Office and People. She has just three (3) main objectives: (i) Dissolve the European Club and Reinstate the Power of the Divine Rights Of King, (ii) Kill Democracy an Institution and institute the Act Of Politics because Democracy is a Bandit Style of Government stolen by British Rogue Politian’s after the beheading of King Charles I, (iii) Create the Amalgamation of Britain, America, Canada and Australia and return home the lost Colonial Sons who force mastered themselves to claim a destructive Sovereignty by the institution of Democracy from their Lust Ideologies because Terrorist Oliver Conwell robbed King Charles I, of his Throneship of the great Kingdom of Britain leading to the false separation that lead to American Independence.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Politics – POLITICAL VIEWS

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas is the British First Coloured Woman with Embodiment to Leverage Black Inequality and Slavery by enforcement of the global British Nationalist Movement (BNM) through Peerages and Prerogatives granted to Commonwealth Citizens by Honorarium assigned unto them by her Independent Universal Academy (IUA) and The Commonwealth Liberation Party (TCLP). She States “We are Pioneering The Law Of Legal Compromise And Enforce The Bill Of Citizens Equality Rights And Abolish All Alien Laws”. She States, People of United Kingdom are warned to be Vigilant as ‘Evil is working in the Shadows of Light’ because ‘Injustice is Chartered as Laws”.

TAB 1: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – My Government visioned Britain’s Future, ‘Drag The Wagon Back To The Past Before Pushing The Concession Of The Further Or Rather Into The Future’ or else the Open Coffins shall grave our Unborn Children, if we allow Few Men dares our Iron Steel.

TAB 2: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – WE CANNOT BLIND THE PEOPLE, DENY THEM EYESIGHT; The Vague is a Cartelistic Flaw because illiterates now govern Britain, and this insanity of Men dangerousity to Human Race will not grow their Gem in Place of great Eye Men in which I am the Headship of 21st Century Total Transformation and my silent will bring Jeopardy, denying Humans Protection and Security the values I so believed must be defended till my death, so I will not compromise Truth for Corruption and playing in my field is a bomb

TAB 3: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote- Truth Is Above Mud Of Lies, United Kingdom Civilization Can No Longer Be Mocked.

TAB 4: Definition of Constitution — “We Hold These Truth To Be Self-Evident, That All Men Are Created Equal, That They Are Endowed By Their Creator With Certain Inalienable Rights, Which Among These Are Life, Liberty And The Pursuit Of Happiness. That To Secure These Rights That Governments Are Instituted Among Men, Deriving Their Just Powers From The Consent Of The Governed. That Whenever Any Form Of Government Becomes Destructive Of Those Ends, It Shall Be Right Of The People To Alter Or Abolish It And To Institute New Government, Laying Its Foundations Upon Such Principles, And Organizing Its Powers In Such Form, As Shall Seem To Them Most Likely To Effect Their Safety And Happiness”. – By Thomas Jefferson (3rd US President 1743 – 1826).

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Politics – THE CHANGE

The Demagogue Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas advocate 21st Century Democracy is an Autocratic Governmentin that Democracy must die by 2021 and the Mythological Truth will teach you Political Knowledge lacked, so Politicians of destitute Homes will no longer brainwash the Police. She States, In our pursuit and must be enforced by 2021 the New System Of Government is invoked by The Commonwealth Liberation Party for Practice and effectisation by Queen and Country and her Commonwealth for British Heritage. In adversary Parliament will agree, Democracy is less than 600 years old and has failed the People and Country and the World. Democracy as Government was conceptualizes enforcing the British Monarch King Charles II to sign and accept Constitutional Monarch automatically this values breached Kings Charles assertion of the Divine Right of Kings.

TAB 5: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote- My Government visioned Britain’s Future, ‘Drag The Wagon Back To The Past Before Pushing The Concession Of The Further Or Rather Into The Future’ or else the Open Coffins shall grave our Unborn Children, if we allow Few Men dares our Iron Steel.

TAB 6: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote- The Prorogation Of Justice Requires Leadership Courtesy Of Impunity Law To Mandate The Rule Of Law Effectisation Of Equality Without Debarment Of Peoples Right To Overturn The Rulership Of Few Men Over The Majority Of Mass Submission.

TAB 7: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote- The British Democratic Government Institution is not formidable enough to hold her Sovereignty and hence democratic Parliament is doom to collapse as the demise of the Kings Charles I, instigated the breakout of British American Civil War in triumph of the Nations of American’s Independent break away from United Kingdom; Hence British on American assignment rejected returning Home since the Kings Charles I death.

TAB 8: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – The ASSIGNMENT and TASK and EXECUTION of Justice Protocol Observance as a result of Britain withdrawal from EU Club is enforceable on the Police Commissioner and his Office intervention in and conjoint collaboration with State Security Services to hold United Kingdom on the break to collapse and secure her Sovereignty.

TAB 9: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote- Political Cold Wars will turmoil Britain Reconnaissance of reborn to her Self-Governing without outside intervention and in turn assist the Politicians sorts their State of Insanity in deciding outcomes of way forward with our interest on Self-wants.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Politics – THE PERCEPTION

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas believes Justification to the Peoples Will and Service of Truth is expected and non-connivance with Politicians to enforce Hate Crimes Legislations. All Men of this Era are Coward Babies buttered by Pieces of Paper Money from the printing machine, so they like their comfort and watch United Kingdom as a Country turned into a Game of Chess, by Men from Bandits background like Ex Prime Minister David Cameron an Ancestral product of Slaves ownership. She States, The worst profession is Human Slavery, so the British People allowing Mr. Cameron rule them is a Cartelistic flaw waiting to destroy United Kingdom just as Hitler destroyed the German People and Retrogressing To Mythology, United Kingdom Almost Lost The 2nd World War But Survived It With The Aid Of Their American Families.

TAB 10: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – United Kingdom Government has brought shame to her Citizens and Commonwealth. The Monarchy has brought shame to her Commonwealth and failed the Commonwealth.

TAB 11: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – The Police Institution is lust for Political Appointments allowing herself Institutionalised into Political Confraternity.

TAB 12: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – Parliament Are Powered By The British Bill Of Rights 1686 And Same Confers To The British People And Her Commonwealth. The Peoples Bill Of Will Uncompromisable Must Stand As Enthroned By The Definition Of Constitution.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Politics -HER BRIGADIER

The Demagogue Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas Voice continues her Loudness wakening up the Values and Virtues of the People of Commonwealth, with her Amass Wealth of Knowledge.She heroes her Authority in submission that her Party The Commonwealth Liberation Party gave the People of Commonwealth Nations Freedom by Unlocking the Code of Knowledge. She enshrined her Justice Pursuit as an Oracle, affirmed she is a British Ancient Spirit of Queen Elizabeth I Reincarnation from the 15th Century disguised in the Body of a Black woman. She declared her Silence will bring Jeopardy, as she will no longer be quite to watch her British Families Depower Colour Peoples Civilization Enrichment.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas reveals that her White British and European Families do not know the Virtues and Values of Black People and Colored People. She pronounces predicted as an Oracle that in the Year 2035 the White Man will beg to see Colored People in their Land and Settlement.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas confirms The Commonwealth Writ of Justice is now enforced by The Commonwealth Liberation Party (TCLP) and she has summoned the UK Banks must release aforesaid Monies frozen in coercion of Legislative Confraternity by Conservative Party to depower Coloured Peoples Civilization Enrichment. She affirmed that The Commonwealth Liberation Party has commissioned the Protectorate Identity Commission (PIC) her Agency who has now Unveiled the British Commonwealth Sovereign Card for Commonwealth Citizens identification, so on this basis, the Banks are able to verify Persons’ Identity and in quicken resolution to release Commonwealth Peoples Monies without causing them hardship. She Unveil her Scheme, The Commonwealth Regeneration Brigadier in her Mandate to relocate People of the Commonwealth Nations back to their African Continent, Asia and Caribbean for Nations Building, to recreate Heaven Towers Settlement in their Ancestral Land in preparation to purge them out of Europe working as Willing Slaves in a Conventional Deceit Diplomacy because of failures from their Government.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Politics – SPIRITUAL THEORY

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas states “THE WILL OF MAGNA CARTA HAS BEEN BROKEN AND MAGNA CARTA THE LAW OF MAN’S FREE WILL LIBERTY TO BE FREE HAS BEEN BREACHED AND THE GOD’S OF THE WORLD MUST BE APPEASE TO FORGIVE HIS SONS OF RULERSHIP to breed the Sanity to live and their Souls be allowed Eternal life for Rebirth”. She believes to Heal The Wound And Pains Of The Oppress which is now enforceable, because it is evidential that the Magna Carta Compensation Scheme is the only Appraisals that must be consented and payment duly rewarded and awarded to the Citizens of the Commonwealth Countries who are the Sons of Grace.

She Sates, To Appease the Vengeance of Magna Carta which is the Hunt of the Ghost of King John of 1215 and the Spirit of Queen Elizabeth I of 15th Century, then Appraisal must be consented and sacrifice of dues to be paid to Man is a must mandate.

TAB 13: MAGNA CARTA DECLARATION 1215; No Freeman shall be taken or imprisoned, or be disposed of his Freehold, or Liberties, or free Customs, or be outlawed, or exiled, or any other wise destroyed; nor will. We not pass upon him, nor condemn him, by lawful judgement of his Peers, or by the Law of the Land. We shall sell to no man; we will not deny or defer to any man either Justice or Right.

TAB 14: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – OPPRESSIVE INJUSTICE HAS DENIED MAN THE SANITY TO BE HUMAN’S AND HAS MADE MAN LIVE IN AN UNREAL WORLD AS SUCH MAN HAS BEEN INHUMANE TO MAN.

TAB 15: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – We All As A Race Must Be Very Careful As The Creation Of The World And All The Gods And Main God, Obey And Observe Their Individual Doctrines.

TAB 16: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – THE WORLD BELONGS TO NO ONE!!! THE GOD OF VENGEANCE IS WAITING TO FIGHT THE GOD OF POVERTY AND THE SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE IS WAITING TO WAR THE SPIRIT OF POVERTY and THE CONSEQUENCES ARE THE HEADS OF GOVERNMENT WILL FACE RETRIBUTION WITH KAMAR in revenge of their stupidity and THE SINS OF THE WORLD WILL BURY THEIR CONSCIENCE IN FOOLISHNESS and their soul will not be given a second chance to have their dreams of the afterlife.

TAB 17: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – ASSUMED MEN OF HONOUR AND MEN OF GREAT SHOULD BE CAREFUL OF MAN’S OPPRESSION AGAINST MAN IN THE 21ST CENTURY.

TAB 18: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – NOW IS THE TIME FOR DEMOCRATIC GOVERNANCE TO EXCEL FROM PODIUM AND DEPLOY ITS STEM TO THE MARGINALIZED where the Human Ruins and the Poorest Concentrate.

TAB 19: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – Your Eternal Visitation To Life On Earth By Birth and Your Eternal Liberation From Earth By Death After Departure From The World Is Evidence That Before Your Birth On Earth The World Awaited Your Coming And After Your Death On Earth The After World will also be Expecting Your Return.

TAB 20: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – MAN MUST LOVE HIMSELF TO BE ABLE TO EXTEND LOVE TO ANOTHER MAN AS BROTHERHOOD BOND MUST NOT NECESSARILY BE BY BLOOD LINEAGE. People Soul, Spirit and afterlife is also at the mercy of Nature the MYSTERY that knocks on your door when your time to die is due.

TAB 21: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – EVERY MAN HAS A BIRTH RIGHTS AS CITIZENS OF A COUNTRY BORN IN THE LAND OF THE WORLD.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Politics – ETHICAL MYTH

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas recognizes the Scars, Wear and Tear that Men, Women and Children have endured from Generation to Generation due to Government Despotic Laws. Her Clinic of the Orthodox School of Thoughts is instituted to recreate the New World of her Preposition.

She States, “We Are Enforcers Of Justice And Shall Propagate The Human Rights Police An Enforcement Of The Manifesto Mandate 21st Century, Justice The Bill And Rights Of The Peoples Appraisal Is Our Mandate”. She states The Theory Of Democracy Evolved By Parliamentarians Ideology Due To Their Greed To Run The Kingdom Of Greatness Like A House Of Party Filled With Fillers And Mullers. It Is Time To Draw A Line And Educate All And Sundry.

TAB 22: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – “Nature Is Unfair To Create Some Educated And Some Illiterates, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Predators And To Make Some Preys, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Rich And To Make Some Poor, Nature Is Unfair To Create Black People And To Create White People, Nature Is Unfair To Makes Some Tall And To Make Some Short, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Fat And To Make Some Thin, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Smart And To Make Some Dull, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Men And To Make Some Women, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some Ugly And To Make Some Beautiful, Nature Is Unfair To Make Some People Die; Therefore Who Is Nature, Be The Thinker And Not The Looker.

TAB 23: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – A Man Has A Mind, Man Has A Brain, A Man Has Conscience, A Man Has Moods, A Man Has Anger, A Man Has Empathy, A Man Is Evil, A Man Is Wicked, A Man Knows The Rules By Reading And Understanding.

TAB 24: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – Tyranny Of Government Is Their Disability Of The Mind, Mediocrity And Of Illusional Hypocrisy

TAB 25: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote – The English That Held The Throne Of Britain And Colony Has Been Lost , As A Result Of Great Britain’s Prodigal Sons Quested To Rule The Kingdom Whose Foundation Was Formed From The Knowledge Of The Aristocrats.

TAB 26: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote- Great Britain Has Been Governed By Illiterates As Parliamentarians Think Politics Is A Showmanship In Their Lust Delusional Ideology Of Government Called Democracy And This Has Failed The People, Failed Humanity, Failed The Nations, Instead Brought Destruction Upon Humanity In Entirety.

TAB 27: Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Quote- Democracy Is Dead And Has To Be Buried And Politics Is Dead And The Rebirth Is The Act Of Politics.

Her Knowledgeable Prof. Alexia Thomas Politics – DEMOCRACY

Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas as a Defender Of The Universe has pioneered the Death of Democracy and the Birth of Act of Politics to be actualised by 2021. – She States; “Democracy Is Not The Rule Of Law In Favour Of The People Rather It Is Conceptualise By Power Greed From Ordinary Citizens Of All Nation To Unleash Their Ideas Either Vague Or Porous”. THE REAL LEADERSHIP IS THE ACT OF POLITICS. The Act of Politics is an Academic Cathedral were Citizens who have views for Governance with interest in Leadership can be nurtured for Leadership just like the way Monarchs are nurtured for the Throne. The Act of Politics is a Country’s own Reforms where Politicians are being breed to better their Ideologies for the interest of their Citizens. THE ACT OF POLITICS DEFINITION: IS ‘LEADERSHIP BY THE PEOPLE FOR THE COUNTRY AND THE PEOPLE’.

The Acts of Politics is an ‘Ideology Rebirth’ that fumed in the mind of Queen Elizabeth I, the Mother of all Commonwealth Nations before her death in the 15th Century.

The Act of Politics views The Meaning Of Leadership, The Truth In Leadership, The Culture Of Leadership, The Birth Of Leadership, The Merit In Leadership, The Growth Of Leadership, The Reward Of Leadership, The Commitment In Leadership. All Nations of the World Are Advised To Enforce The Act Of Politics for the grooming of Governments and Crown Servants before they can be allowed in Parliaments, House of Assemblies and Government Offices to lead the People for the Country’s Vision. The Qualities Of Politicians Groomed By The Act Of Politics Are: Leadership with knowledge, Leadership with Sincerity, Leadership with Integrity, Leadership with Purpose, Leadership with Vision.

Democracy In Politics Is Leadership With Illiteracy. JUNTA POLITICS: Junta Politics is a Guerrilla Tactics Politics; when you wrestle your opposition by weakening their policies at the expense of your greed. This is 21st Century; ‘Junta Politics Will No Longer Be Permitted Because The Opposition Quest For Using Junta Politics Is Not For The Interest Of Government Of Any Nation’.

Press Release By Her Knowledgeable Professor Alexia Thomas – Chairman of The Commonwealth Liberation Party And Chieftain of The Commonwealth Treaty Alliance Commission

