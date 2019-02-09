Group canvasses support for Buhari, Ogboru, Omo-Agege

… Lauds Sobotie on defection to APC

The Urhobo Youth Employment Initiative, UYEI, has called on the electorate to vote massively for candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC, claiming that the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, had serially disappointed Nigerians for an excruciating stretch of 16 years.

The group said that APC still needs at least another four years to prove itself to the masses.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Warri, while celebrating the defection of Chief Omeni Sobotie, erstwhile chieftain of the ruling PDP into the opposition APC in Delta State, the group through its Convener, Comrade Francis Onokpasa, described the PDP as “a party of deceitful and highly corrupt politicians with nothing further to offer the people of Delta State.”

According to the group, “the Buhari administration deserves a second term in office in order to consolidate on the gains made so far in retrieving Nigeria from the sordid mess of the PDP years”.

While urging Deltans to liberate themselves from further PDP bondage in the coming dispensation by voting in Chief Great Ogboru as Governor, the group effusively endorsed the candidacy of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege for a second term, claiming that the senator had “brought back pride to the Urhobo people while striving to fully reintegrate them into the mainstream of Nigerian politics at federal level.”

Describing Chief Sobotie’s defection as “a catastrophic loss to the PDP”, the group insisted that “his coming into APC is a final and incontrovertible proof that the PDP is now history in Delta State.”