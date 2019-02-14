Elections: Buhari assures Nigerians, foreign observers of security

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians and foreign election observers that there will be adequate security against threats from any section or individual in the country ahead of the general election.

Buhari gave the assurance on Thursday in a special pre-election nationwide broadcast.

He stressed that the safety and security of all foreigners and international election observers in the country is assured before, during and after the general election slated to commence on Saturday.

He also assured Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federation Government would ensure that the coming elections were conducted in a secure environment, adding that the elections would be free, fair and credible.

The president advised youths to stay away from violence and to avoid being used to foment trouble by desperate politicians.

He urged Nigerians to come out en masse on election days to exercise their franchise, saying it was their constitutional obligations.

He highlighted the achievements of his administration in the areas of rail, road construction, electricity and the economy.

He stressed that the Federal Government was committed to improving the critical sectors of the nation’s economy and was already creating more jobs to absorb the unemployed in the country.

According to him, under the APC-led administration, inflation in the country has reduced and recession is now behind us as a nation,saying that the economy was now on a steady growth.

“Now that the recession is behind us, we will redouble our efforts by creating more jobs, the recovery from recession is complete and we have succeeded in making fundamental changes ,”he said.

Buhari, then, advised Nigerians to vote wisely on Saturday, saying that they should think of what the opposition could do differently before voting.

He stressed that the choice before Nigerians ahead of the election, was between going backwards or keeping the momentum.

He said that the APC-led government is committed to ensuring an improved living condition for all Nigerians, saying:” we are clearly the preferred choice”.